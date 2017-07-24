Drake, Tupac and Kanye West Rendered in Tasty Sushi

By Robyn Collins

Chef turned sculptor Yujia Hu dropped out of art school to work at his family’s sushi restaurant. Now, he’s channeling his inner artist into his food prep.

Related: Drake’s ‘Ballet’ Returns to Houston with Miracle Watts, Lira Galore, More

Hu has created an intricate line of sushi platters modeled after different hip hop figures, including Drake, Tupac, Kanye West, Pharrell Williams Action Bronson and Migos, reports Vice.

Sushi Drake is repping the familiar Stone Island brand.

Notice the salmon detail on Tupac’s legendary bandana.

Kanye West is sitting in his very own fish flavored Yeezy.

Migos is tasty times three on a wooden plank.

Action Bronson is hooked up with a salmon hoodie.

Hu branched out beyond his rapper collection to make this edible depiction of Game of Thrones‘ John Snow, to celebrate Season 7.