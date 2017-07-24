Is There a Secret Drake Diss on Meek Mill’s New Album?

It seemed the beef between Meek Mill and Drake had settled down, but some careful listeners have discovered new bars that may fan the flames.

Related: Drake, Tupac and Kanye West Rendered in Tasty Sushi

XXL reports the existence a “clean” version of Mill’s “1942 Flows,” from his new album Wins & Losses, which is about thirty seconds longer than the original. The extra length is to due to an extra verse:

“Heard they say I talk about my Rollie too much, but them flows you be using sounding stolen too much, 500 on my neck, they say I’m glowin’ too much, had to block that lil’ b—- ‘cuz she be blowing me up, you be doing too much, you only looking for attention, swagger jacking, jackin’ n—– swag, that’s extensions, came in the culture like a vulture, now you’re winnin’, but this is the beginning, double M the emblem.”

Some fans interpret the verse as a response to Drake’s More Life track “Lose You,” on which Drizzy rapped: “All you did was write the book on garbage-ass Rollies,” which many felt was a barb aimed at Mill.

Listen to the new version of “1942 Flows” at Radio.com.