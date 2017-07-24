Why You so Hot!

July 24, 2017 6:46 AM By Stevey Newnez
Photographer: Celebrity Photographer Ty Waterman BKS Photographs "The Best Kept Secret In Photography" Follow Me www.facebook.com/bksphotographs & @BKSPhotographs on Twitter & Instagram For Bookings Email bestkept@gmail.com or Call 860-251-9BKS(9257)

After Hot Jam and that Great performance Chance is def so Hot!

Chancellor Johnathan Bennett (born April 16, 1993), known professionally as Chance the Rapper, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and philanthropist from the West Chatham neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois. In 2013, he began to gain recognition following the release of his second mixtape, Acid Rap. Apart from his solo career, he is also a member of the Chicago collective Save Money (along with frequent collaborator Vic Mensa), and has worked as the lead vocalist for the band The Social Experiment. They released the widely lauded album Surf in May 2015.

In May 2016, Bennett released his third mixtape Coloring Book to further critical acclaim. It earned him three Grammy awards, including for Best Rap Album. Coloring Book was the first streaming-only album to ever receive and win a Grammy nomination. In July 2017, Chance was nominated for an Emmy Award for his original song “Last Christmas” that was performed on Saturday Night Live. He shares the nomination with Kenan Thompson, Eli Brueggemann, and Will Stephen in the category for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

Stevey was really impressed! I felt like I was at a Gospel Concert! The experience was like no other!

