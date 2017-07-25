Caliente En La Mañana!

Who is Hot in the Latin World Stevey?

Music led to Ramirez making her television debut—when she was 10 years old, she performed a song the “Apollo Kids Star of Tomorrow” segment of Showtime at the Apollo. Ramirez is signed to Tribeca Music Group.She has performed as the opening act for a number of musical acts, including Earth Wind and Fire, Chicago and Ruben Studdard. On June 20, 2016, Ramirez released her first EP, Discreet.

In 2007, Ramirez played a recurring role on the Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, as Jasmine, a young camper with anger management issues. Ramirez played recurring character Kathy in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, introduced in the 100th episode as a pregnant freshman.

Ramirez played the titular role in the 2012 feature film Girl in Progress, for which she won an ALMA Award for Favorite Movie Actress Supporting Role.

Starting in 2013, Ramirez played Mariana Foster in the ABC Family (renamed Freeform channel) series The Fosters. Her character is a straight A student who, with her fraternal twin, has been adopted by a lesbian couple into a multi-ethnic blended family. The show premiered on June 3, 2013, and in January 2017 Freeform announced that it had been renewed for its fifth season.

