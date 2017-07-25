Listen to Mobb Deep’s Previously Unreleased ‘What You Think’

By Hayden Wright

In June, Mobb Deep rapper Prodigy passed away at age 42 after complications from sickle-cell anemia. An outpouring of tributes has given way to previously unheard Mobb Deep material, including “What You Think,” which just landed on Soundcloud. It’s unclear when the track was recorded but the song features Prodigy in top form.

At the BET Awards last month, Prodigy’s Mobb Deep partner Havoc shared a tribute: “For over 20 years, he and I went through it all, and seen it all. “I’m going to miss my dude. This loss is painful. But the lyrical legacy he left us will impact the culture forever. Rest in peace, Prodigy. My brother.”

Listen to “What You Think” at Radio.com.