Why You So Hot!

Stevey thinks that Cardi B Sister Hennessy is Hot!

Hennessy was born on 22 December 1995 in New York City.Both of her parents were born in the Caribbean, and met after moving to the USA.She was raised in The Bronx alongside her big sister Belcalis, who is better known as the rapper Cardi B. Cardi is 3 years older than Hennessy & was born in 1992.Repeatedly questioned over her real name, she has confirmed that Hennessy Carolina is in fact her real name In 2015, her sister Cardi B was cast in the television show Love & Hip Hop: New York. The show was used to highlight her transition from exotic dancer to famous rapper.Carolina was also cast in the show. She was first cast as just a guest star in Season 6 for 2015 and 2016, but for season 7 she was upgraded to a supporting cast member.She was predominantly featured as the levelheaded one who was able to calm her sister down, as Cardi B was seen involved in numerous altercations throughout the show. Carolina earned herself many fans by not being afraid to tell her sister when she was acting wrong. She has said that she was glad to be a part of this show, as she had previously copped a lot of negative attention for ‘copying’ her sister and this show was able to highlight that the two are actually just extremely similar.

A post shared by @hennessycarolina on Jun 24, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

#happynationalsiblingsday A post shared by @hennessycarolina on Apr 10, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT