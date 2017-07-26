Caliente En La Mañana! Trap Latino!

What’s HOT in the Spanish Industry Stevey?
#SICARIO en esta canción lo que yo hice fue crear un tigre que lo puede comparar a un demonio que no tiene sentimiento no creen el amor ni conciencia lo del es matar por plata Y YA Primera vez que yo me salgo de mi propio carácter en un vídeo musical mío me engrano la vibra del vídeo #SICARIO coming soon!!! #TIGERGANG🐯
Dimelo!
I thought I would introduce you to Trap Latino! Tali is killing it right now, being one of the Pioneers! Check him out on Funk Flex Show spitting them Barz…Latinos Stand up!