Caliente En La Mañana! Trap Latino!

July 26, 2017 8:31 AM By Stevey Newnez
Filed Under: Caliente En La Manana, Latin Trap, Stevey Newnez, Tali, Trap Latino

What’s HOT in the Spanish Industry Stevey?

 

Dimelo!

I thought I would introduce you to Trap Latino! Tali is killing it right now, being one of the Pioneers! Check him out on Funk Flex Show spitting them Barz…Latinos Stand up!

More from Stevey Newnez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

HOT JAM 2017: The Whole Show
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live