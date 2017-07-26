Rick Ross Explains Why He Won’t Sign Female Rappers

By Jon Wiederhorn

Rick Ross has explained why he has never signed any female artists to Maybach Music Group, where he currently serves as CEO — and it’s not because he thinks woman rappers aren’t any good. His reasons are even stranger. He’s afraid he’d end up getting sexually involved with the ladies.

Related: Puff Daddy Drops ‘Watcha Gon’ Do’ Featuring Biggie and Rick Ross

“I always thought, like, I would end up f—— a female rapper and f—— the business up,” he said in a recent radio interview. “I’m so focused on my business. I just, I gotta be honest with you. You know, she looking good. I’m spending so much money on her photo shoots. I gotta f— a couple times.”

Though his motivation may be well-intended, critics are accusing him of sexism. And it’s not the first time. In 2013, Ross was criticized for his rapping in Rocko’s song, “U.O.E.N.O.,” which contained a verse about drugging a girl and bringing to his house: “Put Molly all in her champagne, she ain’t even know it/ I took her home and I enjoyed that, she ain’t even know it.”

When asked about the controversial lyrics Ross said, “I feel like us being artists, that’s our job to clarify the sensitive things and the things that we know really need to be clarified, such as a situation like this,” he told Rolling Stone. “We don’t condone raping — I’m not with that.”