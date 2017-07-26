Rihanna Meets with French President and First Lady

By Abby Hassler

Rihanna is well known for her humanitarian work, especially regarding education efforts in developing countries. She serves as an ambassador for numerous organizations and was named 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year.

Related: Rihanna Slays at ‘Valerian’ Red Carpet

As the founder of the Clara Lionel charity foundation, Rihanna appealed to newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron on social media last month, writing, “bonjour @EmmanuelMacron, will France commit to #FundEducation?”

The 29-year-old singer was able to meet with Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron today (July 26) at the Elysee Palace to discuss her appeal for them to contribute to her education fund in developing nations.

While she did not reveal if the Macrons had committed to contributing to her organization, she did tell ABC News reporters she was “so inspired and impressed” with the president’s leadership.

“I’ve just had the most incredible meeting with the president and the first lady,” Rihanna said. “They were incredibly welcoming to us… We’re going to make a very big announcement this coming September.”