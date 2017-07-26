Why You So Hot and Extra!

After watching Girl’s Trip Stevey def thinks Tiffany Haddish is so Hot and Extra!
This is Why She Hot!
Haddish’s first break was a spot on Bill Bellamy’s Who’s Got Jokes?She has made guest appearances on such shows as, Chelsea Lately, That’s So Raven, My Name Is Earl, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Underground, Nick Cannon’s Short Circuitz, Just Jordan, In the Motherhood, Def Comedy Jam, Reality Bites Back and New Girl, as well as Tyler Perry’s “If Loving You Is Wrong”. She has also starred in movies such as Meet the Spartans and Janky Promoters.In 2013, she had a recurring role on Real Husbands of Hollywood.In 2014, Haddish was cast in the Oprah Winfrey Network series If Loving You Is Wrong.She left the soap after first season for a regular role on the NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show as Nekeisha, the semi-estranged wife of Bobby Carmichael (Lil Rel Howery). The show ran for three seasons.In 2016, she co-starred opposite Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key in the comedy film Keanu in the role of Blip.In 2017, Haddish starred alongside Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall in the comedy film Girls Trip for Universal Pictures.In August 2017, Haddish’s comedy special, Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood, will come out on Showtime.In 2017, it was announced that Haddish would be co-starring opposite Tracy Morgan in an upcoming TBS sitcom, The Last O.G.Haddish said that she feels that being onstage doing comedy sets that it is a safe space for her. She also tries to incorporate a lot of her past real life experiences in her sets.Haddish volunteers at the Laugh Factory Comedy Camp and for homeless and other charities that help people.] For a period when she had graduated from high school, Haddish was homeless, living in her car. She also had a brief experience in Scientology. She is absolutely Halarious!!!!!!!!!!!!