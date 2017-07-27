Caliente En La Mañana!

July 27, 2017 8:36 AM By Stevey Newnez
What’s Hot in the Spanish Industry Stevey?

Checkout this Bad Bunny and PnB Callab!

¡Mañana llegamos a PERÚ nuevamente! Bad Bunnyyy Babyyyy!!! #LaNuevaReligión #SiemprePicheo

I ain't gotta like her pics she know a nigga wavy 🌊💰

Algo Exclusivo!

Checkout this Remix to Cardi B Bodak Yellow!

The Spanish Industry is stepping it up right now. This Latino Trap is really Hot right now…I wonder if it will go mainstream! I really hope so Dominicans and Puerto Rican been taking the Lead! New York as always has a lot to do with the merging of Urban Trap and Latino Trap!

