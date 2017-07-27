HotJam2107: ANoyd Talks Chris Webby, Collab Wish List and What’s Next

Connecticut’s own hip hop star, ANoyd came through the Hot Spot at #HotJam2017 to chop it up with Jenny Boom Boom. He talked about his upcoming video, his famous dad, his collab wish list, and of course making the ladies feel beautiful.

SOLD OUT #HotJam2017 brought in a crowd of 24,000 fans! Are you nervous performing in front of that many people?

No, I’ve been preparing for this my whole life. I always performed like I was performing in front of 24,000 people, so this is just reality, you know what I mean?

We’re still playing ‘Lucky!’ Are you surprised by its longevity?

It makes women feel beautiful and important and you can’t put a time limit on that. Women always gonna wanna feel beautiful, and you know you’re making them feel beautiful by telling them I feel lucky to have you in my presence.

Are you dating anyone?

I’m dating music.

Your ‘Cardboard Box’ video coming out soon. What will that be like?

It’s gonna be a movie; gonna be groundbreaking. We gonna shake the world up. [My visuals] are always artsy and well thought through. Cuz the record is crazy, so the video gotta be ten times crazier.

On working with Chris Webby:

That’s my homie. He brought me [on] my first tour. He built me up to this day, he definitely did something for my career.

Who are some artists you’d wanna work with?

Joey Badass. Lauryn Hill. Pharrell. I wanna do everything. Anybody that’s down to work and make me grow as an artist, I’m with it.

Not many people know your father is reggae artist, Chuck Fenda. Will you ever work together?

We did something before. I’ma keep that tucked away. Probably never gonna hear it – that’s just for me. But we’re gonna do a lot more records, though. That’s my dad. It’s in the blood.





Click here for more highlights from #HotJam2017!