Jeff Bezos is now the richest person in the world!

For those of you out there who don’t know who Jeff Bezos is, allow for me to educate. The man is the owner of Amazon. You know, that online market that has everything you want to buy and ships it out in two days for free (by way of Amazon Prime).

Yeah, he owns that place. So, judging by the company’s recent success, it’s no surprise that Bezos’ bank account is doing extremely well!

