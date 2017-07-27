What’s HOT on TV! Siesta Keys!

July 27, 2017 6:19 AM By Stevey Newnez
Filed Under: MTV, siesta keys, Stevey Newnez

There is a new group of people taking over MTV. Check out this Trailer to Siesta Keys! I got to experience Siesta Keys while I was in Florida such a beautiful place with such beautiful people!

The key to throwing the best party in #SiestaKey lies with the cast themselves!

A post shared by Siesta Key (@siestakey_mtv) on

This is so Dope, From the producers of “Laguna Beach” comes the ultimate summer series, “Siesta Key.” This new docuseries follows a group of young adults confronting issues of love, heartbreak, betrayal, class, and looming adulthood as they spend the summer together in their beautiful hometown. Nothing is off limits while these friends come of age, figuring out who they are and who they want to become. This looks so interesting!

