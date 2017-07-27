Why You So Hot! Draya!

July 27, 2017 8:05 AM By Stevey Newnez
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 18: Draya Michele attends the Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 event at Avenue on July 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Where has Draya Been Stevey?

 

Optical stimulation at the @sportsillustrated 50 Fashionable People event.

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

Draya first came to the attention of the public as the girlfriend of entertainer Chris Brown. She was part of the freshman cast of the VH1 series Basketball Wives LA in 2011, and in the same year made her first scripted acting debut in TV One’s Will to Love opposite Keshia Knight-Pulliam and Marques Houston. She remained as part of the cast of Basketball Wives LA until her departure at the end of the show’s fourth season in 2015. She had a supporting role in the 2016 film The Perfect Match. Howard is also the proprietor of two fashion lines: “Mint Swim”, launched in 2011, and “Fine Ass Girls” launched in 2013. In November, 2016 she launched another clothing line called Beige & Coco. Draya will also be the host of the upcoming VH1 love show For the Love of Tremaine.

