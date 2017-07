Jay-Z’s album 4:44 is still one of the hottest topics of conversation and the marketing behind it is hugely responsible. Emory Jones, Jay-Z’s long time associate and head of the lifestyle division at Roc Nation posted this picture of 4:44 sneakers and left us hanging on the details! No idea yet if and when these sneakers will be available to the masses, but would you ‘roc’ them?

Always stamp the work 🏷I'll explain the rest later… #444 #BetOnYourself A post shared by @vegas_jones on Jul 27, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT