Rick Ross Apologizes after Making Sexist Remarks

By Robyn Collins

Rick Ross has apologized for comments he made earlier this week about why he won’t sign female rappers to his Maybach Music Group label. In short, he said he’s afraid he’ll end up having sex with them and ruining the relationship.

“I want to address an insensitive comment I made on a very sensitive issue, especially in a minority dominated industry like hip hop,” he wrote.

“My entire empire’s backbone is led by two of the strongest people I know and they happen to be women, my mother and sister,” he continued. “The operations wouldn’t run without them and I have the highest regard and respect for women in this industry. I have a daughter myself, my most cherished gift in the world.”

He insisted he has learned from his “mistake” and may change his unspoken (until recently) rule.

“My comment is not a reflection of my beliefs on the issue,” he said. [It’s] a mistake I regret. I hope to use my mistake, my platform, and the community to create positive discussion to implement change on a very important issue—respect for the ones who stand up to say, ‘Hey that isn’t right.’ Now it’s time to accept responsibility and all do better.”

The controversy began when the rapper was asked on air why he never signed a female act to his label.

“You know, I never did it because I always thought, like, I would end up f—— a female rapper and f—— the business up,” he said. “I’m so focused on my business. I just, I gotta be honest with you. You know, she looking good. I’m spending so much money on her photo shoots. I gotta f— a couple times.”