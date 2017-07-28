Why You So Hot!

Checkout this #Hotness and beautiful Soul @ivylayneofficial ! She stopped by to see us at @therealhot937 her new single #OneYouLove featuring #Reggae Artist @popcaanmusic is 🔥🔥👏🏼

A post shared by 🎙Hot 93.7🏆 (@steveynewnez) on Jul 27, 2017 at 9:49am PDT