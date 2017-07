Chicago artist NeMiss ChiYork, proves that she’s a force to be reckoned with. Relocating to New York has inspired her dreams of creating timeless music appreciated by the masses. On ‘Ruler,” NeMiss raps about ruling one’s destiny – we are responsible for our own – and how there are many ways to do so, but we must choose one. And she does so with her genetic lyrical prowess – and soulful harmonizing. Check out “Ruler” below.

Twitter: @NemissChiyork