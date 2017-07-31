SZA Makes Friends with Woodland Fairy Children in ‘Supermodel’ Video

SZA has released a music video for her track “Supermodel.”

Related: SZA Defends Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’ Lyrics

The clip features SZA befriending some woodland fairy children, who give her the power to shoot fireworks from her fingers and take down a former flame. It makes more sense when you watch it. Trust us.

The cut is the latest from the Top Dawg Entertainment singer’s debut album Ctrl to get a visual treatment. She previously released music videos for “Drew Barrymore” (featuring a cameo by Barrymore) and “Love Galore,” which features Travis Scott.

Check out “Supermodel” below.