“TRL” to Return to MTV This Fall

MTV is bringing “TRL” (Total Request Live) back this fall!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, MTV president Chris McCarthy announced he would be bringing back the show, with hopes of reviving the network’s ratings.

The show, which ran from 1998-2008, helped launch the careers of so many well-known personalities such as Carson Daly, Lala Anthony, Vanessa Lachey, Susie Castillo and many others.

The show will stay true to its roots and have the same format and be in the same studio, just like the good old days.

The revival will feature five co-hosts, which includes Instagram comedian DC Young Fly and Chicago radio host Erik Zachary. Additional hosts for the show will be announced as MTV is still in negotiations with other personalities.