Tyler the Creator’s ‘Flower Boy’

July 31, 2017 6:45 AM By Genesis Robles
Filed Under: Flower Boy, The Genesis Vibe, Tyler the Creator
(Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)

Tyler the Creator’s new album, ‘Flower Boy’ gave me so much life. It dropped last week right before I left to go to Florida for a week. I downloaded the album and listened to it on my plane ride for the first time. The people sitting next to me must have thought that I was crazy because of how hard I was bopping my head! Tyler leaves his listeners wondering about his sexuality, as he has some queer lines and references on some songs. He has a variety of talented artists on the album such as Frank Ocean, Lil Wayne, Estelle, and Jaden Smith! I loved every song on the album, but my personal favorite is ‘Pothole,’ featuring Alexander Brettin and my favorite, Jaden Smith. If you have not listened to the album yet, I advise you do so immediately!!! (No pressure.)

OUT NOW EVERYWHERE

A post shared by Tyler, The Creator (@fuckyeahtylerthecreator) on

More from Genesis Robles
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

HOT JAM 2017: The Whole Show
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live