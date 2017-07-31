Tyler the Creator’s ‘Flower Boy’

Tyler the Creator’s new album, ‘Flower Boy’ gave me so much life. It dropped last week right before I left to go to Florida for a week. I downloaded the album and listened to it on my plane ride for the first time. The people sitting next to me must have thought that I was crazy because of how hard I was bopping my head! Tyler leaves his listeners wondering about his sexuality, as he has some queer lines and references on some songs. He has a variety of talented artists on the album such as Frank Ocean, Lil Wayne, Estelle, and Jaden Smith! I loved every song on the album, but my personal favorite is ‘Pothole,’ featuring Alexander Brettin and my favorite, Jaden Smith. If you have not listened to the album yet, I advise you do so immediately!!! (No pressure.)

