Dennis Graham, perhaps better known as Drake’s father, released his single “Kinda Crazy” back in 2016. Today, that track finally gets a music video.

The clip, which was directed by Nikeisha Andersson, features the elder Graham seated on a white throne, surrounded by dry ice and in the company of a beautiful young woman.

Check out “Kinda Crazy” below.