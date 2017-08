Tank and the Bangas are a New Orleans based music group. Their music is soulful, groovy, and they are so uniquely THEM! Watch this group vibe together so effortlessly. The lead singer kills it with her poetic flow in this live performance. Check it out!

The #KoolKidz live in #BANGAVILLE A post shared by Tank and The Bangas (@tankandthebangas) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT