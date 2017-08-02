The Game Lists Qualifications for Open Assistant Job

Looking for a gig? The Game is hiring a new assistant.

Related: The Game to Buy Lonzo Ball’s Shoes for Underprivileged Kids

The west coast rapper took to Instagram this morning with a job description.

“Good morning young world…. I am looking for a new assistant….. (male or female) someone who wants to intern for a few months with the possibility of working your way into a paid position pending you get can get the job done, learn the ins & outs of the industry & help me with my day to day…,” he wrote.

“Must live in Los Angeles or surrounding areas & be mobile (have a vehicle),” he continued. “I would also prefer college graduates but I am willing to take a chance on someone who doesn’t have a degree & is strong minded, focused, determined & ready to assist immediately.”

Check out the full post below, and DM if you’re interested. Serious inquiries only, please.