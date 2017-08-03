Artist of the Day: Sabrina Claudio

Sabrina Claudio is a young Hispanic female singer killing it right now. She is absolutely stunning, and undeniably talented.If I had to describe her music, I would say that it has sensual feel, and is perfect for any female who is in love because her content is very romantic.

When I first found Sabrina, I saw the video tagged above. Her singing ‘Tell Me’ live was so flawless smooth that I had to play it back, and I’ve been hooked on her ever since. She speaks from a place of deep love, infatuation and she does it with confidence. You can listen to her song, ‘Confidently Lost’ down below to see what I mean. Overall, I like Sabrina Claudio and I see big things in her future.

