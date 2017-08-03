Brooklyn Honors Notorious B.I.G. with Basketball Courts

By Hayden Wright

This summer, Notorious B.I.G. has earned his share of unwelcome tributes, but things are looking up in Brooklyn. The borough just introduced new Christopher “Biggie” Wallace Courts in Bedford-Stuyvesant, unveiled by NYC city councilor Robert Cornegy. The recreational site was previously known as Crispus Attucks Playground.

The tribute honors a promise Cornegy made to the late rapper’s mother, Voletta Wallace—who was his neighbor in Brooklyn years ago.

“We lived in the same building at 226 St. James Place in Brooklyn,” Cornegy said earlier this year. “We lived in 1R and Biggie and his mother lived in 3R. So when he passed his mother made me her director. I promised to keep his name honored.”

See the new signage here:

#WhereBrooklynAt? We're proud to announce that Christopher "Biggie" Wallace Courts are officially open. 🎤… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

NYC Parks (@NYCParks) August 02, 2017

And the unveiling (set to the tune of “Juicy”) here: