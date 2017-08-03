Caliente En La Mañana!

This pic is Hard thanks for putting on for the Latinos @fatjoe it was an honor! #SoExcited for that new joint something I'm excited to hear on the Radio!!!!!🎶🎤🇵🇷🔥🏆👏🏼

A post shared by 🎙Hot 93.7🏆 (@steveynewnez) on Aug 2, 2017 at 8:30am PDT