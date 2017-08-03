Dirt Report W/ Jenny Boom, J Rick & DJ Craig G

Justin Bieber will not be charged in the photographer incident that went down in LA last week. Beverly Hills Police determined that the photographer Maurice Lamont is at fault for the incident.

“Our traffic investigators review all traffic collisions that are reported in the city and they have determined in this particular case, that the pedestrian was the party at fault in the collision, and the investigators are not seeking criminal prosecution for either party involved in the collision,” BHPD said.

Suge Knight pleads not guilty in death threat case against director F. Gary Gray. Suge Knight was in court this morning with his lawyer, Mathew Fletcher. He entered the plea and also added that he wants visitation for Suge and to be able to call his attorney’s office when he wants.

