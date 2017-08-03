Kyle, Jenny Boom Boom Talk ‘iSpy’, Future Imposter, The Lox and More!

August 3, 2017 4:29 PM By Chuck West
Filed Under: Kyle, The LOX
Photographer: Celebrity Photographer Ty Waterman BKS Photographs "The Best Kept Secret In Photography" Follow Me www.facebook.com/bksphotographs & @BKSPhotographs on Twitter & Instagram For Bookings Email bestkept@gmail.com or Call 860-251-9BKS(9257)

Hot Jam 2017 was a huge success as we along with 24,000 strong packed the Comcast Theatre in downtown Hartford, CT! There were not only great performances but also great interviews.

In this interview, Jenny Boom Boom sat down with California rapper Kyle. They both talked about many interesting subjects, including future plans for him and his crew, when he started touring, and the story behind his hugely successful single iSpy featuring Lil Yachty.

In addition, you’ll hear him mention the time he brought a Future imposter on stage at one of his performances. Oh, by the way, Kyle also let it be known who his favorite rapper is. Here’s a clue: he’s a member of the legendary group The Lox!

Watch the full interview below.

More from Chuck West
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

HOT JAM 2017: The Whole Show
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live