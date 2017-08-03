Kyle, Jenny Boom Boom Talk ‘iSpy’, Future Imposter, The Lox and More!

Hot Jam 2017 was a huge success as we along with 24,000 strong packed the Comcast Theatre in downtown Hartford, CT! There were not only great performances but also great interviews.

In this interview, Jenny Boom Boom sat down with California rapper Kyle. They both talked about many interesting subjects, including future plans for him and his crew, when he started touring, and the story behind his hugely successful single iSpy featuring Lil Yachty.

In addition, you’ll hear him mention the time he brought a Future imposter on stage at one of his performances. Oh, by the way, Kyle also let it be known who his favorite rapper is. Here’s a clue: he’s a member of the legendary group The Lox!

Watch the full interview below.