Watch Miguel Cover SZA’s ‘The Weekend’

By Abby Hassler

Miguel is a big fan of SZA’s debut album Ctrl and took to social media to post an impromptu cover of “The Weekend,” his favorite track from the album. The artist has since removed the video from Instagram for unknown reasons, but not before it spread to other social media outlets.

In the video, Miguel enthusiastically sings the song unaccompanied at the Santa Monica Lora Schlesinger Gallery. As a caption for the video, Miguel wrote “Foxy-a– song, definitely a favorite of mine on the album.”

Watch the performance below: