Suge Knight to Be Arraigned for Making Death Threats

By Robyn Collins

Producer Suge Knight will be arraigned for making felony criminal threats against director F. Gary Gray.

Related: Suge Knight’s Attorney Sets Record Straight on Ex-Wife Accusation

Knight was allegedly not pleased with his portrayal in Straight Outta Compton, which Gray directed, reports TMZ.

In a copy of the Grand Jury indictment obtained by them, it states that before a hit-and-run on set, Knight sent a text message that “threatened to commit a crime which would result in death and great bodily injury to Felix Gary Gray.”

The producer was first indicted on Feb. 7, 2017, so it is unclear why it has taken six months to get the L.A. County Grand Jury indictment handed down.