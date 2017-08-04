Artist of the Day: Esperanza Spalding

Esperanza Spalding, aka my twin is a talented jazz musician and singer. She plays the bass, guitar and violin with style. Esperanza has performed for the White House on multiple occasions, and tours all over the world. She continues to thrive in the jazz community because she stands out from most.

A couple of my friends of mine from the jazz orchestra that I was in told me about Esperanza when they saw a picture of her and realized that we looked alike. They insisted that I’d go listen to her music, and that’s exactly what I did back in 2012.

