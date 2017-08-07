Fat Joe On ‘So Excited,’ Secrets About His New Album & Keeps It Real About Nicki Minaj

So Excited!

Fat Joe passed through the Hot Afternoon Crew to drop off his new single “So Excited.”

“Just the feedback I’ve been getting back from the DJs and my friends I know its a smash,” Joe said. Fat Joe has been enjoying this past year with amazing success from his Plato – 0 – Plomo album with Remy Ma, 3 Grammy nominations and weight loss. His new single “So Excited” featuring Dre from producer duo team Cool N Dre is just the beginning as Joe promised the album is on the way. “This album will be real personal I’m going to talk about things no one ever knew about, its going to be about my life the book of Joe,” Joe says.

Joe also talks about Remy Ma’s new single, “Your girl got a new single on the way I’m talking number #1 she gone paralyze Hip Hop.” When asked by Jenny about how Joe felt about his 2 friends Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj’s beef he said, “I’m not friends with Nicki Minaj, I’m friends with Wayne. I’m Team Remy.”

Along with an album on the way Joe is also working on getting his T.V show picked up by a network. Its a show about teachers teaching people how to start a business.

Check out the dope interview below.