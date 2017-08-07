Ne-Yo Talks ‘Another Love Song,’ Positivity & Parenting With The Hot Morning Crew

Ne-Yo paid a visit to the Hot Spot and he sat down with DJ Buck and Nancy B from the Hot Morning Crew. The superstar let us know who features on his upcoming album Good Man, explained why now is the right time for his latest single “Another Love Song” and even offered his parenting advice.

Good Man will be Ne-Yo’s 2015 album Non-Fiction, and it’s set to be released in September. The first single debuted earlier this year, and Ne-Yo followed it up with “Another Love Song” a track that tows the line between R&B and pop, both worlds Ne-Yo is a master of. The song is upbeat and very, very dance-ready, which is just what Ne-Yo wanted to share with the world. “I feel like there’s a lot of negativity happening throughout the world… how about we talk about something worth talking about?” he said. “How about we make some people smile? That’s what I was trying to do with this record.”

Ne-Yo is shooting for a September release on his seventh studio album, which will feature PartyNextDoor, Bebe Rexha, Romeo Santos, and newcomer Stefflon Don. But Ne-Yo isn’t just known as a performer, and he said he’s always ready to write more music for other artists. He just has one rule: “Take what I’ve given you and make it yours. If you hear my version of ‘To the Left, To the Left,’ and you hear Beyonce’s version, they don’t sound the same… She took it and added stuff to it, to make it hers. Don’t carbon copy me, I’m an artist too.”

The carbon copy thing might be a downside of the internet, in Ne-Yo’s opinion, and while he has embraced social networks, he still proceeds with caution online, especially when it comes to his kids. “You know what’s crazy? You need a license to catch a fish, you need a license to drive a car, you need a license to shoot a gun, but you can get on the internet at any age, and look at anything, and there’s nothing holding you back,” he explained. “It can be super-duper harmful, especially to kids. My oldest son and daughter have the little iPad, they get an hour a day and they can only do YouTube Kids.”

Check out the full interview up top for more from Ne-Yo on his international tour, why he believes there’s no such thing as an “overnight success,” and more on his parenting style!