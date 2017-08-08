Lil Wayne Drops New Track ‘Like A Man’

By Abby Hassler

Though it’s unclear when or if Lil Wayne’s long delayed Tha Carter V will be released, Weezy continues to release music. Today the rapper shared the official audio for his new track “Like A Man,” which had previously leaked.

The song is softer than what Wayne fans might be used to, as the rapper provides some melodic vocals and bars over the catchy new tune.

In the track, Wayne speaks about all the aspects of his life that make him “like a man,” such as when he raps, “I got all these hoes, all these woes, like a man/ I rock all these shows ’round the globe, like a man/ I ride for all my bros, that’s who drove/ All my haters play your role, Gladiator, Russell Crowe.”

Listen to “Like A Man” below.