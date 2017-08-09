Dirt Report W/ Jenny Boom Boom & J Rick

usher credit kurt iswarienko Dirt Report W/ Jenny Boom Boom & J Rick

Photo: Kurt Iswarienko

Usher is not letting this STD allegation stop him from being great. The R&B crooner was spotted in ATL with Jermaine Dupri detailing that he is not bothered and is currently in the studio working on music. Usher has been telling people in his close circle that he never did anything with Quantasia Sharpton because she is not his type.

gettyimages 624765008 e1483971686274 Dirt Report W/ Jenny Boom Boom & J Rick

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 20: Rapper August Alsina performs onstage during the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

August Alsina has now been rapped into this Usher scandal. Now the Usher accuser is being called a liar because she sent out a tweet on her twitter account writing “I need some money.” Now BET is dragging her because she allegedly sent in a “Groupie Tale” to Baller Alert claiming she had an intimate experience with August Alsina back in 2014.

