Recap: Brittany Jay’s Tea For the Day

Wiz Khalifa’s mom, Katie suing Amber Rose for defamation. Well according to TMZ, amber wants a restraining order to keep her and their son away from Katie. This can get really ugly because that’s his own grandmother, and it seems that Wiz and his mom are close.

Levar Burton, aka Kunte Kente, is being sued by the company that owns Reading Rainbow, WNED, for alleged theft and extortion. Court documents say that Levar Burton allegedly ruined attempts to revive the series by trying to make secret deals with Netflix claiming that he owned the rights. They’ve been battling in court for a few years just over licensing rights. In the mean time, Levar decided to start his own podcast called “Levar Burton Reads”, which is basically a reading rainbow for adults. In the podcast he says the famous line, “But you don’t have to take my word for it.” So the owners of Reading Rainbow are looking for an injunction for that phrase and want profits from his podcast.

Now, for more on the Usher case. Sources close to him say that he never in no shape or form had sex with Quantasia Sharpton because she isn’t his type. They say Usher told them he may have pulled her onstage but he’s not sure about that. He can however confirm he didn’t ‘take that down’. Now, his reason for bringing her or someone like her up on stage is because he likes to show a diverse group of people and not just supermodels, it’s an esteem booster.

MEANWHILE Quantasia’s mother has been talking to blogs. So far she’s come out to Famelous and said that Quantasia is a known liar and when she was younger she lied about someone raping her. There’s going to be a follow up interview with the blog with more tea to come.