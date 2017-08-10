Big Boi Prepares for Daddy Fat Saxxx Tour to Support ‘Boomiverse’

By Robyn Collins

Big Boi is preparing for his Daddy Fat Saxxx Tour in support of his current album, Boomiverse.

The project features collaborations with Killer Mike, Jeezy, Troze and Adam Levine.

The first leg of the tour kicks off on September 2 in Chicago at the North Coast Music Festival and runs through September 24 in Nashville. The second leg dates and cities have not yet been announced.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 11.

Big Boi Boomiverse Tour Dates:

9/2 – North Coast Music Festival, Chicago, IL

9/9 – Hopscotch Music Festival, Raliegh, NC

9/10 – The NorVa, Norfolk, VA

9/11 – The Fillmore Silver Spring, Silver Spring, MD

9/12 – Higher Ground, South Burlington, VT

9/14 – Mr. Small’s Theatre, Millvale, PA

9/16 – Meadows Music and Arts Festival, New York, NY

9/17 – Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA

9/18 – House of Blues, Cleveland, OH

9/19 – Madison Theater, Cincinnati, OH

9/20 – The Majestic Theatre, Detroit, MI

9/21 – Park Street Saloon, Columbus, OH

9/23 – Mercury Ballroom, Louisville, KY

9/24 – Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN