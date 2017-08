DMX could be going back to Jail soon over violating his bail conditions. The Federal Judge Jed Rakoff got a report that DMX “may have violated the terms of his pretrial release in numerous respects.” This comes after weeks from when he was released after being charged for withholding $1.7 million from the IRS. DMX lawyer is claiming the rapper took a family trip to St. Louis to see his kids without permission but was unaware he needed permission.

