Song of the Day: ‘Wifi’ – DRAM ft Erykah Badu

August 10, 2017 8:00 AM By Genesis Robles
Filed Under: dram, erykah badu, Wifi
(Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

Ever since this song was born I have been able to play this whenever and wherever nonstop. DRAM has a rich, soulful voice, but he fits in the hip hop genre with his style of music. I am definitely a fan of him and his music. The album “Big Baby D.R.A.M.” had great jams, including the hit, ‘Broccoli’ featuring Lil Yachty. I will have to express my love for Erykah Badu in another post because I can go “on and on” about how much I admire her. Check out this tune, and if you are like me, I can guarantee you will be playing this often.

More from Genesis Robles
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop
Subscribe Now!

Listen Live