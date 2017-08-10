Song of the Day: ‘Wifi’ – DRAM ft Erykah Badu

Ever since this song was born I have been able to play this whenever and wherever nonstop. DRAM has a rich, soulful voice, but he fits in the hip hop genre with his style of music. I am definitely a fan of him and his music. The album “Big Baby D.R.A.M.” had great jams, including the hit, ‘Broccoli’ featuring Lil Yachty. I will have to express my love for Erykah Badu in another post because I can go “on and on” about how much I admire her. Check out this tune, and if you are like me, I can guarantee you will be playing this often.