By Robyn Collins

A$AP Ferg has just dropped a new track “Nasty (Who Dat),” which features Migos.

“All these bricks and money I been stackin’, all these dollars bustin’ through the plastic,” Ferg spits. “1800 got me blastin’

I’ma keep the money comin’, keep dancin’.”

The Harlem rapper will release his Still Striving mixtape next week on August 18.

Check out Ferg’s new collaborative track at Radio.com.