#HOT937UPNEXT: $UICIDEBOY$ – 2nd Hand (Music Video)

August 11, 2017 5:42 PM By DJ Meechie

New Orleans duo $UICIDEBOY$ have created a super wave on the industry as of late. From 3 projects dropping on Soundcloud averaging over 1.5 million plays, to selling out a 42 city tour overseas in 2 weeks, the boys are gearing up for their debut album I Don’t Want To Die In New Orleans which drops in December. Today with a new visual for their record 2 Hand which has already hit over 700k views. Check out the dope video below.

