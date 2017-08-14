Caliente En La Mañana! Cardi B at the Dominican Parade!

Cardi B was the Highlight of The Dominican Parade!
Dimelo!
Stevey had the chance to celebrate with his Dominican people in New York…I have to be honest I love my Country and its awesome music, but I have to admit I was very excited to see Cardi in her Dominican Element. So many People attended it was packed!The Dominican Day Parade in New York City started in 1982 as a small celebration with concerts and cultural events in Washington Heights section of Manhattan. Organized by Dominican American community leaders, the parade is held annually each August on 6th Avenue. Similar parades, but of lesser scale, are held every year in Haverstraw, New York, Paterson, New Jersey, Boston, and along the Grand Concourse in the Bronx.The Dominican Day Parade is celebrated on the second Sunday of August to honor the start of the war for the “Second Independence” (La Guerra de la Restauracion). Under the leadership of General Gregorio Luperon, the war was ultimately won from Spain.In 1844, the Dominican Republic secured its independence from Haiti and became a sovereign state until 1861. Under the leadership of General Pedro Santana, segments of the Dominican population sought to annex the Republic back to Spain and did so during March 18, 1861. On August 16, 1863, the start of the war for the “Second Independence,” General Luperon led his troops into battle. Ultimately, the Dominican Republic was re-established, free from Spain, on March 3, 1865. I’m such a Proud Dominican!