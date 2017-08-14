Win Tickets To Anthony Hamilton & Tamar Braxton Live

Anthony Hamilton & Tamar Braxton are coming to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino on Friday, August 25th, 2017 and we want to send you to see the show.

Grammy Award winning R&B singer-songwriter, and record producer Anthony Hamilton He has also lent his vocals to a variety of talent including Nas, Rick Ross, Carlos Santana, Jill Scott, Tupac, and Al Green to name a few.

Tamar Braxton has solidified herself as one of R&B’s leading divas. Love and War became the #1 R&B album upon debut. In support of the record, she performed to packed houses across the U.S. on a 30-city tour supporting John Legend, engaged in a whirlwind European promo run, and even picked up two 2013 Soul Train Awards. Also known for powerful and passionate live performances, Tamar Braxton will bring her dynamic and unforgettable show to audiences across North America.

Tickets are on sale now through foxwoods.com, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with DJ Bigg Man. When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!