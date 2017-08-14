Win Tickets To Kendrick Lamar Live In Atlantic City

August 14, 2017 10:34 AM By DJ Buck
Filed Under: Kendrick Lamar
Image courtesy Live Nation

Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. Tour is coming to Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday, August 25th, and we want to send you to see the show.

The DAMN. Tour starring Kendrick Lamar with YG & D.R.A.M. is making a stop at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Friday August 25th. Tickets are on sale now through ticketmaster.com and any Ticketmaster outlet, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with the Hot Morning Crew.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

More from DJ Buck
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop
Subscribe Now!

Listen Live