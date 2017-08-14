Win Tickets To See JAY-Z Live In Miami

HOT 93.7 and Sprint want to send to you and a friend to the 4:44 Tour starring JAY-Z live November 12th in Miami!!!

For your chance to win, join the HOT Morning Crew’s Nancy Barrow and DJ Buck at the following Sprint Store locations and “Enter to Win”.

You could win a pair of tickets to the “4:44 Tour” at the TD Garden in Boston November 25th… PLUS all winners will qualify for the Grand Prize trip for two to see JAY-Z live in Miami and a $2,000.00 gift card* for airfare and hotel courtesy of Sprint!!!

Join the HOT Morning Crew at the following Sprint Store locations:

DATE TIME ADDRESS CITY STATE

8/12/2017 4P-6P 39 SOUTH MAIN STREET WEST HARTFORD CT

8/19/2017 12P-2P 279 COTTAGE GROVE ROAD BLOOMFIELD CT

8/26/2017 TBA 196 EAST MAIN STREET NEW BRITAIN CT

9/9/2017 TBA 63 OVERLOOK TERRACE HARTFORD CT

9/16/2017 12P-2P 1375 LIBERTY STREET SPRINGFIELD MA

9/23/2017 12P-2P TBA

*Please note the grand prize winner is solely responsible for booking and paying for winner and guest airfare and hotel accommodation with the two thousand dollar ($2,000) gift card. The Station is not responsible for any costs exceeding $2,000.

Brought to you by Sprint and HOT 93.7.

Click Here for official rules.