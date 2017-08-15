Caliente En La Mañana!

August 15, 2017 8:31 AM By Stevey Newnez
What’s Hot in the Spanish Industry Stevey?

Que Va

You gotta check out this guy Alex Sensation he is making moves in the Latin World for sure! He is definetly one of the anchors in the Latin community,he has helped alot make it far and here he is with his new joint with Ozuna!Alex Sensation began his DJing career at sixteen, playing records from his own collection at gigs in nightclubs.In 1999 he was named one of the top ten Hispanic music DJs in New York City.Over his career, Alex Sensation has received an ACE Award from the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics, the Global Spin Award, and the Latin Mix Award. Big Ups to Columbia!

NUNCA TE DEJES CAER POR NADA NI NADIE RECUERDA SIEMPRE QUE DIOS ESTÁ CONTIGO 🇵🇷🇩🇴🐻

A post shared by O D I S E A 🐻 11-8-17 🇵🇷🇩🇴 (@ozunapr) on

