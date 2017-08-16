Feeling Out of it? Blame it on Mercury in Retrograde

We are experiencing the Mercury retrograde right now. The Mercury Retrograde is when mercury stops in space and gives an illusion that it’s going in the opposite direction. Mercury being in retrograde is said to be responsible for problems in communication, travel, and the cause of chaos. Now is a time to focus on our accomplishments and not our deficits. There is a reason why issues escalate during mercury retrograde, and that is “the Baader-meinhof Phenomenon,” also known as “frequency illusion.” Frequency illusion is when you create expectations in your mind of what is to come. You start to look for those issues before they even happen. Since this month is expected to be difficult and expected to bring problems, people start make that their reality without even realizing it. If you do this, you will start to limit yourself to the things you do in your life if you allow this to happen. Here are some articles on what people expect during this time, and more in depth information about it.

Here is a video by one of my favorite YouTube on how you can avoid the negative things that come with the Mercury Retrograde.