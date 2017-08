New Migos banga!

Migos just dropped a track called “Clientele” featuring Young Thug. The song is co-produced by super-producers Metro Boomin and Zaytoven.

The sound is what you’d expect from the top selling group, as it offers powerful drums and what appears to be a subtle flute or keyboard melody softly playing in the background.

If you’re a Migos fan, then you should enjoy!

Press play.